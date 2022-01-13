Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 94.3% from the December 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SWDBY traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.81. 46,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,320. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Swedbank AB has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 40.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.7125 dividend. This is a positive change from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Swedbank AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SWDBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 195 to SEK 200 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 165 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from SEK 180 to SEK 170 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 192 to SEK 204 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Swedbank AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.57.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.