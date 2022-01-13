Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in December

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.
TACBY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 856. Tabcorp has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $7.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37.
Tabcorp Company Profile
