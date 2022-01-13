Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.76

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.76 and traded as low as $19.25. Tapinator shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 210 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 3.49.

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter.

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, Ethereum, and Amazon platforms. It offers games such as Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, Crypto Trillionaire, and My Horoscope. The firm focuses on genres which include parking, driving, stunts, animal sims, career sims, shooters, and fighting.

