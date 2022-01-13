TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TRP traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.11. 201,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.94.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,481,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $847,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,176 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,725,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,633,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,417,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,731 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,324,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $609,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,720,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.