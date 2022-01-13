Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company.

TLSNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. HSBC raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th.

Shares of TLSNY stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27. Telia Company AB has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $9.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.6228 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.83%.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

