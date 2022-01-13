Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.20

Shares of Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.20 and traded as low as $39.67. Terumo shares last traded at $39.78, with a volume of 8,883 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terumo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Terumo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.76.

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.