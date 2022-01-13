Tesco (LON:TSCO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $260.84

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 260.84 ($3.54) and traded as high as GBX 295.90 ($4.02). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 292.25 ($3.97), with a volume of 19,118,130 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.48) price objective on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.07) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tesco from GBX 310 ($4.21) to GBX 325 ($4.41) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 308 ($4.18) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 315.75 ($4.29).

The stock has a market cap of £22.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 283.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 260.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

