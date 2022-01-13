The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€7.30” Price Target for Aroundtown (ETR:AT1)

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) received a €7.30 ($8.30) price target from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AT1. UBS Group set a €6.40 ($7.27) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.68) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.66) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.55) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.20 ($7.05) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.11 ($8.08).

ETR AT1 traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching €5.47 ($6.22). 1,846,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €5.61 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €5.14 ($5.84) and a fifty-two week high of €7.16 ($8.13).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

