The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.81. The LGL Group shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 2,190 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The LGL Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $57.40 million, a PE ratio of 1.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.72.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $5.87. The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 111.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that The LGL Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The LGL Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of The LGL Group worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

