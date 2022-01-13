The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.81. The LGL Group shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 2,190 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The LGL Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
The stock has a market cap of $57.40 million, a PE ratio of 1.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.72.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The LGL Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of The LGL Group worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.
The LGL Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)
LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.
