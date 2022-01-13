The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Up 978.3% in December

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2022

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 978.3% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

The Swatch Group stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.56. The company had a trading volume of 78,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,149. The Swatch Group has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWGAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Swatch Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.