The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Up 978.3% in December

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 978.3% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

The Swatch Group stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.56. The company had a trading volume of 78,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,149. The Swatch Group has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWGAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Swatch Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

