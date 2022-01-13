The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.46. The9 shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 159,584 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.10.

Get The9 alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The9 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of The9 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The9 by 7,410.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 29,643 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of The9 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The9 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

The9 Ltd. engages in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.