ThreeFold Tops One Day Trading Volume of $90,405.00 (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. ThreeFold has a total market capitalization of $7.12 million and approximately $90,405.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ThreeFold has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0877 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.19 or 0.00187359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00061103 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.57 or 0.00213966 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00045670 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00075313 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold (TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

According to CryptoCompare, “

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

“

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

