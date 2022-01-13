Thunder Token Trading Down 6.2% This Week (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $77.96 million and approximately $6.85 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

