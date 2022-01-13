Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 6.4% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $164,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,585 shares of company stock valued at $397,211,370. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,210.45.

Alphabet stock traded up $4.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,837.91. 44,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,007. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,911.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,816.92. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,721.55 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

