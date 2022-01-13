TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.64

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.64 and traded as high as $5.40. TomTom shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 4,000 shares traded.

TomTom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TMOAY)

TomTom NV develops location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment engages in developing and selling location based application components such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

