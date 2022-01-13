Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $87.66

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.66 and traded as high as $88.07. Toromont Industries shares last traded at $87.83, with a volume of 662 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMTNF. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.81.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

