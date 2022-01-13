Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NDP stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.18. The company had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,399. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.56. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $25.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDP. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,216,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 34,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares in the last quarter.

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

