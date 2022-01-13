Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $42.34

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.34 and traded as low as $41.18. Toshiba shares last traded at $42.36, with a volume of 632 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.34.

About Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSBF)

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

