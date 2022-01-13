TOWER (TOWER) Hits Market Cap of $9.75 Million

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. TOWER has a total market capitalization of $9.75 million and $488,452.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOWER coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TOWER has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TOWER alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00058611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TOWER Profile

TOWER (TOWER) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling TOWER

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOWER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOWER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOWER using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOWER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOWER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.