Traders Buy High Volume of TC Energy Put Options (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 16,157 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,446% compared to the typical volume of 1,045 put options.

A number of research firms have commented on TRP. National Bank Financial cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.30.

TRP stock opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.93. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $55.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.6986 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 180.26%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 123.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in TC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in TC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in TC Energy by 25.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in TC Energy by 58.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

