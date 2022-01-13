Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Toro (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,176 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,709% compared to the average daily volume of 65 put options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Toro by 99.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 22,659 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Toro by 1.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Toro by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 837,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after buying an additional 21,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Toro by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Toro by 13.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,328,000 after buying an additional 833,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTC. Bank of America downgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE TTC opened at $99.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toro has a twelve month low of $92.62 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.55 and its 200 day moving average is $104.22.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toro will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

