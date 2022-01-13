Tredje AP fonden Buys 25,000 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 75.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,961 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in American Express by 2.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 143,704 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $24,075,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,132 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,623 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $16,020,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.56.

AXP traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $175.61. 103,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,370,030. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.93. American Express has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $189.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.97%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.