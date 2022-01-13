Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $154.78

Shares of Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.78 ($2.10) and traded as low as GBX 127 ($1.72). Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at GBX 131 ($1.78), with a volume of 14,140 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 131.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 154.78. The stock has a market cap of £63.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

In other news, insider Jeremy Bridglalsingh bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £6,600 ($8,958.87).

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

