UBS Group Reiterates €11.50 Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €11.50 ($13.07) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EOAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.14) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.25 ($12.78) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.25 ($15.06) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.20) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €11.93 ($13.55).

EOAN traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during trading on Thursday, hitting €11.90 ($13.52). 6,707,413 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €10.94. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.61) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.27).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

