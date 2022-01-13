UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.11

UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00). UK Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00), with a volume of 81,406,665 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £18.35 million and a PE ratio of -0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

About UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG)

UK Oil & Gas PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds direct and indirect interests in a portfolio of six UK onshore exploration, appraisal, development, and production assets in the Weald and Purbeck-Wight basins of Southern England.

