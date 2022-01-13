Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.30

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$19.30 and traded as high as C$24.95. Uni-Select shares last traded at C$24.04, with a volume of 66,138 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNS shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cormark raised their price objective on Uni-Select to C$26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$25.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.29.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.30.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$536.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$553.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uni-Select Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uni-Select (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.