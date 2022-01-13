Unifty Trading Down 14.7% Over Last Week (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last week, Unifty has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $70.10 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifty coin can now be bought for $38.04 or 0.00088873 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unifty alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00061103 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00075313 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,273.39 or 0.07648402 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008723 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,776.61 or 0.99949307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00067933 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,843,066 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.