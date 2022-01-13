United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,062.50 ($14.42). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,049.50 ($14.25), with a volume of 1,175,793 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,050 ($14.25) to GBX 1,100 ($14.93) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,060 ($14.39) to GBX 1,100 ($14.93) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94. The company has a market cap of £7.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,081.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a GBX 14.50 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 390.91%.

United Utilities Group Company Profile (LON:UU)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

