URU Metals (LON:URU) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $272.43

Shares of URU Metals Limited (LON:URU) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 272.43 ($3.70) and traded as low as GBX 178.20 ($2.42). URU Metals shares last traded at GBX 178.20 ($2.42), with a volume of 250 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 183.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 272.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The company has a market cap of £2.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67.

About URU Metals (LON:URU)

URU Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, oil, gold, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited in March 2011.

