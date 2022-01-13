Vai (VAI) Trading Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last seven days, Vai has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a market capitalization of $56.89 million and $248,556.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00002067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00061103 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00075313 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,273.39 or 0.07648402 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008723 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,776.61 or 0.99949307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00067933 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 64,318,549 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

