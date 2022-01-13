Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.08.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPCE shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of SPCE opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.21. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $62.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.65.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $300,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,677,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,180,000 after buying an additional 2,197,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,458,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,011,000 after buying an additional 1,733,819 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,548,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 317.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,004,000 after buying an additional 1,292,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,420 shares during the last quarter. 43.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

