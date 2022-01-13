Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the December 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:QEBR remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. 35,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,514. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. Virtual Medical International has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.28.

Get Virtual Medical International alerts:

Virtual Medical International Company Profile

Virtual Medical International, Inc engages in business of medical education via internet. It offers web based programs to educate patients on the risks and benefits of medical treatments in an easy to understand, yet comprehensible fashion. The company was founded on July 19, 2007 and is headquartered in LAs Vegas, NV.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtual Medical International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtual Medical International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.