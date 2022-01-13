Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the December 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:QEBR remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. 35,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,514. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. Virtual Medical International has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.28.
Virtual Medical International Company Profile
