Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Given a €54.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) received a €54.00 ($61.36) target price from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VOS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on shares of Vossloh in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on shares of Vossloh in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €53.67 ($60.98).

Shares of VOS traded up €0.50 ($0.57) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €45.00 ($51.14). 15,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,937. The company has a market cap of $790.39 million and a P/E ratio of 24.60. Vossloh has a 52-week low of €39.35 ($44.72) and a 52-week high of €49.45 ($56.19). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €45.15.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

