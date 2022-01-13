Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.23

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and traded as high as $7.32. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 89,514 shares traded.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
