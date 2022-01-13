Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.23

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and traded as high as $7.32. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 89,514 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at $4,856,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 7.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 234,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 16,796 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at $1,193,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 314.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares during the period.

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

