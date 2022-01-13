vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.20

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and traded as low as $0.88. vTv Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 185,866 shares.

VTVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $82.83 million, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of -1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman sold 87,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $100,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 2,235.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 282,008 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 272,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 95,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTVT)

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

