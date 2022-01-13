Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €164.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €164.00 ($186.36) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($221.59) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €179.00 ($203.41) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($179.55) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €160.64 ($182.54).

ETR WCH traded up €3.90 ($4.43) on Thursday, reaching €141.15 ($160.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion and a PE ratio of 11.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €147.61 and a 200 day moving average price of €143.94. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €102.60 ($116.59) and a 52 week high of €174.75 ($198.58). The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

