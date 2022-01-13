Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in December

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WPCA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.78. 80,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,112. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $11.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 153.1% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 58,180 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,454,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 442,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A in the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 189.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 76,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-A focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

