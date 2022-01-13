Warburg Research Analysts Give DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) a €24.00 Price Target

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) has been assigned a €24.00 ($27.27) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DIC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.45) price target on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($21.59) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.16) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DIC Asset currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €18.90 ($21.48).

Shares of DIC Asset stock traded up €0.10 ($0.11) during trading on Thursday, hitting €15.28 ($17.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. DIC Asset has a 52 week low of €13.30 ($15.11) and a 52 week high of €16.84 ($19.14). The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €15.16.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

