Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.18

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.18 and traded as high as $16.18. Weichai Power shares last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 20,795 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weichai Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Weichai Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Weichai Power alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Weichai Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weichai Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.