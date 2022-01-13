Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Position Lessened by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,769,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,016,384 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 4.3% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $1,335,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.41. 849,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,982,166. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $56.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.24.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

