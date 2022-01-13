Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.62. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 281,948 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on WRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Copper and Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $239.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.67 and a beta of 2.47.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Copper and Gold Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Western Copper and Gold by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Western Copper and Gold by 340.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Western Copper and Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Copper and Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company. It focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.