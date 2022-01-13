Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.75

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.75 and traded as high as $27.23. Westlake Chemical Partners shares last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 21,656 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The company has a market cap of $934.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $293.97 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.471 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 97.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 327.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,770 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 17,710 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $965,000. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

