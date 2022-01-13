Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.43

Shares of Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.43 and traded as high as $15.69. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $15.68, with a volume of 5,062 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Where Food Comes From from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

The company has a market cap of $95.80 million, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10.

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFCF. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Where Food Comes From during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Where Food Comes From in the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Where Food Comes From by 9.1% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 35,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Where Food Comes From during the second quarter worth about $656,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Where Food Comes From by 11.8% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF)

Where Food Comes From, Inc engages in the provision of food production audits. It uses rigorous verification processes to ensure that claims made by food producers and processors are accurate. It operates through the following segments: Verification and Certification, Software Sales and Related Consulting, and Other.

