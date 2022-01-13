Wilmington (LON:WIL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $220.19

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 220.19 ($2.99) and traded as low as GBX 215.04 ($2.92). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 218 ($2.96), with a volume of 7,252 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of £190.95 million and a PE ratio of -41.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 222.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 220.19.

About Wilmington (LON:WIL)

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

