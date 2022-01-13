Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of WTKWY stock opened at $109.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Wolters Kluwer has a 52 week low of $77.49 and a 52 week high of $119.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.79.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

