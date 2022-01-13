World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,106 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Accenture by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 415,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,361,000 after purchasing an additional 23,386 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Accenture by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 949,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $280,023,000 after purchasing an additional 162,017 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $373.25. 11,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,484,387. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $379.24 and a 200-day moving average of $346.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.76.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.