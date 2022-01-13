WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$183.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSP shares. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$171.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$176.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$179.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$163.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. WSP Global has a one year low of C$109.69 and a one year high of C$187.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.69 billion and a PE ratio of 49.07.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.03 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WSP Global news, Director Pierre Shoiry sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$180.11, for a total transaction of C$1,116,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$90,068,148.03. Also, Senior Officer Mark Naysmith sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total transaction of C$1,918,596.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,185 shares of company stock worth $11,619,551.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

