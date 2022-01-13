Xaar (LON:XAR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $188.03

Xaar plc (LON:XAR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 188.03 ($2.55) and traded as low as GBX 177.60 ($2.41). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 178.60 ($2.42), with a volume of 6,662 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 168.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 188.03. The firm has a market cap of £139.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Xaar Company Profile (LON:XAR)

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in three segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, and 3D Printing. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3D printing systems, inks and fluids, and system components.

