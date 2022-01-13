Xerox Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,689 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,369% compared to the average volume of 115 put options.

XRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xerox from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.73. Xerox has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

In related news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $102,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Scott Letier bought 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $60,370.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 433,594 shares of company stock worth $7,778,381 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,813,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,811,000. Icahn Carl C raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 8.2% during the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 31,142,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,446 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,599,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

