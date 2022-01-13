Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.18

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.18 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 5.60 ($0.08). Xtract Resources shares last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07), with a volume of 1,523,816 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £46.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.49.

Xtract Resources Company Profile (LON:XTR)

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as Xtract Energy PLC and changed its name to Xtract Resources Plc in June 2013.

